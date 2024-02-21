FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,394,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

