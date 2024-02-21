Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Trimmed by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.18. 14,924,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,099,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $412.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

