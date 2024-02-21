Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Shares Gap Up to $141.42

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.42, but opened at $145.85. Extra Space Storage shares last traded at $145.30, with a volume of 132,792 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

