Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after acquiring an additional 273,388 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.11. 865,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

