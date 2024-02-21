Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Exelon stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,465. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,477,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,792,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,054 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

