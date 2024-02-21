Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Exelixis worth $55,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 42.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 526,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 270,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $24.34.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

