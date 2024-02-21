Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Evolve Transition Infrastructure
In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak purchased 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
