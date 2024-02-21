Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

In other news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak purchased 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP ( NYSE:SNMP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

