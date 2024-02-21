EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Up 5.2%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. 271,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 243,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $535.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,220.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 67.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EverQuote by 69.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

