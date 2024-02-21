ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $717.81

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 717.81 ($9.04) and traded as high as GBX 829.20 ($10.44). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 828.35 ($10.43), with a volume of 3,173 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 792.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 718.63.

