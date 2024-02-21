ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $717.81

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 717.81 ($9.04) and traded as high as GBX 829.20 ($10.44). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 828.35 ($10.43), with a volume of 3,173 shares changing hands.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 792.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 718.63.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.