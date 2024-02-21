ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) & Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Critical Review

ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of ESGL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ESGL alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ESGL and Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Management 0 8 7 0 2.47

Profitability

Waste Management has a consensus price target of $197.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Waste Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waste Management is more favorable than ESGL.

This table compares ESGL and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09% Waste Management 11.28% 36.51% 7.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESGL and Waste Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESGL N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Waste Management $20.43 billion 3.97 $2.30 billion $5.66 35.66

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Risk & Volatility

ESGL has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Management has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waste Management beats ESGL on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.