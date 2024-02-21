Ergo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.42 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $116.43 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,043.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.16 or 0.00507714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00133869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00050242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.59 or 0.00232328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00144531 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,515,342 coins and its circulating supply is 73,515,912 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

