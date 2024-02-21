Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of SSRM opened at $4.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $937.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after purchasing an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,769,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,603,000 after acquiring an additional 83,699 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,694,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $50,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

