Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $257.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $260.91.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,215,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,762,000 after acquiring an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

