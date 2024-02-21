Entergy (ETR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ETR opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

