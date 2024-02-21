Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enpro had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.80 EPS.

Enpro Trading Down 8.7 %

NPO stock opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Enpro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 61.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

