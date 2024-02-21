Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $10.71. Enovix shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1,732,907 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

