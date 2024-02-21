Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.54. 1,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
The firm has a market cap of $649.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.
In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $73,661.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,347 shares in the company, valued at $186,563.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $73,661.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,347 shares in the company, valued at $186,563.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,248 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
