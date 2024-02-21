Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.54. 1,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $649.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $73,661.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,347 shares in the company, valued at $186,563.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $73,661.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,347 shares in the company, valued at $186,563.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,248 over the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.