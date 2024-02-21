Enerplus (ERF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $48,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,039.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,370 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $20,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2,503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

