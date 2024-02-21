Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Energizer in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Energizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Energizer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENR opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 12.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,353 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Energizer by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.