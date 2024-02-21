Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

EDN opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $870.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 155,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $386,000.

