Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $107.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

