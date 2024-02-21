Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMA. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. The company has a market cap of C$13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$59.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.68%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

