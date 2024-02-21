Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Buys C$14,500.00 in Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

Eloro Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of CVE:ELO opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.46. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Eloro Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Eloro Resources Company Profile

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

