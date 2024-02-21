Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $21.96. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Element Solutions shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 328,606 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

