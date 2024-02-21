Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 249,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,405. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

