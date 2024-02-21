Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Trading Down 5.8%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.60 and last traded at $118.06. Approximately 303,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,301,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.28.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $644,310.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares in the company, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,867 shares of company stock worth $14,928,615. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elastic by 830.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $318,822,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,296,000 after buying an additional 2,541,024 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 82.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.