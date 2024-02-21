Eisler Capital US LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Eisler Capital US LLC owned 0.21% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Trinseo Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. 161,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,165. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.14 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trinseo

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

