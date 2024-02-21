Eisler Capital US LLC Invests $917,000 in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

MBLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 1,506,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,708. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.35, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

