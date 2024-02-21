Eisler Capital US LLC Has $27.70 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eisler Capital US LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751,994 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 0.7% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC owned about 0.15% of Pinterest worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 53.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,299 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Pinterest by 332.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $147,982,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

