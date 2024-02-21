easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
easyJet Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 556.60 ($7.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 458.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,302.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 350 ($4.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.34).
Insider Transactions at easyJet
In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($63,837.82). Insiders bought a total of 10,087 shares of company stock worth $5,114,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on EZJ
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Informatica charges ahead on AI-driven data management tailwinds
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.