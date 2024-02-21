easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

easyJet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 556.60 ($7.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 458.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,302.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 350 ($4.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.34).

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($63,837.82). Insiders bought a total of 10,087 shares of company stock worth $5,114,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.37) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.30) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 570 ($7.18).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

