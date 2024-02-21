DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Sells $300,893.25 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DTE traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 698,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.25. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 146.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after buying an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 173.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

