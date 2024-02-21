Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.85) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 157.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.32) to GBX 760 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
