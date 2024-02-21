Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,100

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.11) to GBX 1,100 ($13.85) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 157.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.32) to GBX 760 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Drax Group

Drax Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Drax Group Company Profile

Shares of LON DRX traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 426.70 ($5.37). 1,862,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 948.22, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 482.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 478.61. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 395.20 ($4.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 682.50 ($8.59).

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.