Dominion Energy (D) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

