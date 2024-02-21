Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $227.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

