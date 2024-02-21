Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 138,897 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.96.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,507,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $15,871,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $16,390,000.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

