Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

