Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Earns “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.59.

DFS stock opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

