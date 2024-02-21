Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.16 and last traded at $62.48. 60,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 221,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96.

In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,541 shares of company stock worth $21,937,644 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,982,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after buying an additional 480,082 shares in the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

