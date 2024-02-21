Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 27,345,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 116,426,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.