DIMO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, DIMO has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. DIMO has a total market cap of $38.79 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 203,608,100.13787198 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.4737401 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,357,300.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

