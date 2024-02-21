Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Boosted by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,091 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 6.2% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned about 0.67% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $18,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 690,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,024. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

