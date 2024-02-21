Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,188,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,251 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $83,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 268,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 145,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 458,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,308. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

