Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stake Raised by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 3.1% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 166,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. 380,072 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.