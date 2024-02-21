Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. True Wealth Design LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 360,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

