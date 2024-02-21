Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.32. 1,733,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average is $130.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

