DigiByte Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.24 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $148.81 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,334.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.55 or 0.00507557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00133184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.02 or 0.00233803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00143858 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00027996 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,840,392,758 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

