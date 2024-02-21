DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.6 %

DRH opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRH. StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

