Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.79. 219,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,823. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $182.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

