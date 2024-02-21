DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) versus ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Head to Head Analysis

DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARB IOT Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.35%. Given ARB IOT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than DHC Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A ARB IOT Group $242.13 million 0.22 $5.53 million N/A N/A

DHC Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARB IOT Group.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

