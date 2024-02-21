Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU opened at $5.10 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,750 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,920 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,363,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

